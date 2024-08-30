© 2024
Good Shepherd Shows Off New Exoskeleton Technology | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT
Kevin Oldt (right), a paraplegic, walks in the Wandercraft hands-free robotic exoskeleton on Aug. 28 at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. Specially trained Good Shepherd physical therapists Amanda Thorp (middle) and Julia Vandenberg (left) guide Kevin while he walks.
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation
/
Contributed Photo
Kevin Oldt (right), a paraplegic, walks in the Wandercraft hands-free robotic exoskeleton on Aug. 28 at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. Specially trained Good Shepherd physical therapists Amanda Thorp (middle) and Julia Vandenberg (left) guide Kevin while he walks.

Kevin Piette, a paraplegic athlete, was the recipient of these cheers when he appeared at the Paris Olympics. But the cheering wasn’t in response to an athletic performance – they came as Piette carried the Olympic torch through the crowd, walking completely on his own.

The amazing walk was accomplished with the help of Wandercraft’s Atalante X, a new hands-free device aimed at helping people who have had strokes or are facing spinal cord injuries. According to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation in Center Valley, they’re now the first clinical user in the U.S. to utilize the technology.

The robotic exoskeleton allows patients with severe impairments to stand and walk on their own, under the supervision of Good Shepherd therapists. By using the technology, patients can increase endurance, step counts, and flexibility. It also limits pain during use.

Emily Lyter, Administrative Director of Good Shepherd Learns, Creates and Research, says the Atalante will also allow patients to practice everyday activities like reaching for cups in cabinets, setting a dinner table, or playing modified games of pickleball.

Good Shepherd received the exoskeleton from The Fleming Center for Robotics in Rehabilitation, which tests wearable robotic equipment that will create the future of rehabilitation.

Clinical teams at the network have been testing the exoskeleton this summer, and they’re almost ready to make it available for outpatient rehabilitation starting in the fall.
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
