Good Shepherd Shows Off New Exoskeleton Technology | WDIY Local News

Kevin Piette, a paraplegic athlete, was the recipient of these cheers when he appeared at the Paris Olympics. But the cheering wasn’t in response to an athletic performance – they came as Piette carried the Olympic torch through the crowd, walking completely on his own.

The amazing walk was accomplished with the help of Wandercraft’s Atalante X, a new hands-free device aimed at helping people who have had strokes or are facing spinal cord injuries. According to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation in Center Valley, they’re now the first clinical user in the U.S. to utilize the technology.

The robotic exoskeleton allows patients with severe impairments to stand and walk on their own, under the supervision of Good Shepherd therapists. By using the technology, patients can increase endurance, step counts, and flexibility. It also limits pain during use.

Emily Lyter, Administrative Director of Good Shepherd Learns, Creates and Research, says the Atalante will also allow patients to practice everyday activities like reaching for cups in cabinets, setting a dinner table, or playing modified games of pickleball.

Good Shepherd received the exoskeleton from The Fleming Center for Robotics in Rehabilitation, which tests wearable robotic equipment that will create the future of rehabilitation.

Clinical teams at the network have been testing the exoskeleton this summer, and they’re almost ready to make it available for outpatient rehabilitation starting in the fall.