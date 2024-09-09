Allentown Awards Youth Climate Action Funds | WDIY Local News
Allentown’s Youth Climate Action Fund was created in April 2024 with the help of Bloomberg Philanthropies, who provided $50,000 to support the engagement of youth in sustainability.
38 countries across the world already participate in the mini-grant program, according to the City of Allentown’s website.
Now, the City of Allentown announced the eight winning projects, selected from numerous applications. Each project will receive $5,000 in funding.
- Allentown School District will create a lightly colored basketball court, designed to reduce the Urban Heat Island effect, next to their Building 21 High School. A community cleanup day, pavement repairs, court painting, and basketball hoop installation are involved.
- Allentown School District will revitalize the flower beds, mural, and Zen space at Sheridan Elementary School with the help of local high school students.
- Cohesion Network seeks to tackle food insecurity through research, community engagement, and a block party with a fresh produce distribution.
- Executive Education Academy Charter School will create a sustainable community garden, with fresh produce from the garden used in a local soup kitchen and the school cafeteria.
- Fine Feather Foundation will paint a mural to highlight the urgency of addressing climate change.
- Movement Moves Media will create social media content to raise awareness about urban sustainability solutions.
- Muhlenberg College plans to develop a four-week fifth-grade curriculum focusing on tree science, culminating with a tree-planting festival.
- Valley Youth House will host workshops and storytelling events to teach young people about sustainability and give them a platform to share their experiences.
All projects receiving funding must be completed by the end of the year. Future funding totalling $100,000 may be given to the city to support more projects.