© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Allentown Awards Youth Climate Action Funds | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
Boy picking up garbage to clean a public park
FG Trade
/
Getty Images
Boy picking up garbage to clean a public park

Allentown’s Youth Climate Action Fund was created in April 2024 with the help of Bloomberg Philanthropies, who provided $50,000 to support the engagement of youth in sustainability.

38 countries across the world already participate in the mini-grant program, according to the City of Allentown’s website.

Now, the City of Allentown announced the eight winning projects, selected from numerous applications. Each project will receive $5,000 in funding.

  • Allentown School District will create a lightly colored basketball court, designed to reduce the Urban Heat Island effect, next to their Building 21 High School. A community cleanup day, pavement repairs, court painting, and basketball hoop installation are involved.
  • Allentown School District will revitalize the flower beds, mural, and Zen space at Sheridan Elementary School with the help of local high school students.
  • Cohesion Network seeks to tackle food insecurity through research, community engagement, and a block party with a fresh produce distribution.
  • Executive Education Academy Charter School will create a sustainable community garden, with fresh produce from the garden used in a local soup kitchen and the school cafeteria.
  • Fine Feather Foundation will paint a mural to highlight the urgency of addressing climate change.
  • Movement Moves Media will create social media content to raise awareness about urban sustainability solutions.
  • Muhlenberg College plans to develop a four-week fifth-grade curriculum focusing on tree science, culminating with a tree-planting festival.
  • Valley Youth House will host workshops and storytelling events to teach young people about sustainability and give them a platform to share their experiences.

All projects receiving funding must be completed by the end of the year. Future funding totalling $100,000 may be given to the city to support more projects.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Youth Climate Action FundAllentownBloomberg PhilanthropiesEnvironment
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
Related Content