Allentown Awards Youth Climate Action Funds | WDIY Local News

Allentown’s Youth Climate Action Fund was created in April 2024 with the help of Bloomberg Philanthropies, who provided $50,000 to support the engagement of youth in sustainability.

38 countries across the world already participate in the mini-grant program, according to the City of Allentown’s website.

Now, the City of Allentown announced the eight winning projects, selected from numerous applications. Each project will receive $5,000 in funding.

Allentown School District will create a lightly colored basketball court, designed to reduce the Urban Heat Island effect, next to their Building 21 High School. A community cleanup day, pavement repairs, court painting, and basketball hoop installation are involved.

Allentown School District will revitalize the flower beds, mural, and Zen space at Sheridan Elementary School with the help of local high school students.

Cohesion Network seeks to tackle food insecurity through research, community engagement, and a block party with a fresh produce distribution.

Executive Education Academy Charter School will create a sustainable community garden, with fresh produce from the garden used in a local soup kitchen and the school cafeteria.

Fine Feather Foundation will paint a mural to highlight the urgency of addressing climate change.

Movement Moves Media will create social media content to raise awareness about urban sustainability solutions.

Muhlenberg College plans to develop a four-week fifth-grade curriculum focusing on tree science, culminating with a tree-planting festival.

Valley Youth House will host workshops and storytelling events to teach young people about sustainability and give them a platform to share their experiences.

All projects receiving funding must be completed by the end of the year. Future funding totalling $100,000 may be given to the city to support more projects.