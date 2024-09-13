© 2024
Community Investment Projects in Allentown Receive Funding | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published September 13, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT

This week, State Representatives Peter Schweyer, Mike Schlossberg, and Josh Siegel, and State Senator Nick Miller, all of Lehigh County, announced more than a million dollars in tax credits to fund community projects in the area.

In a joint statement, the four legislators shared that the investments are provided through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) is designed to encourage businesses to invest in the areas they serve. In particular, the NAP seeks to improve distressed areas of the state and support neighborhood conservation.

NAP projects must fall under affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, or neighborhood assistance, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.

In Lehigh County, tax credits will be provided for three projects:

  • $617,500 will be provided to Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown to support after-school programs, youth mentorship, community outreach, and support for Allentown students.
  • $306,000 will be given to the DaVinci Science Center to continue their efforts of introducing children to STEAM and inspiring them to pursue careers in the STEAM field.
  • $142,000 will be provided to Ripple Community, Inc. to address low-income housing issues and expand housing options in Allentown’s Franklin Park neighborhood.

The legislators praised the organizations and projects, highlighting the lasting impact that investing in people and neighborhoods will have on the community.
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
