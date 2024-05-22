Memorial Weekend Events Across Northampton County | WDIY Local News
Memorial Day is coming up and several events will give residents the chance to remember and honor the lives of those lost in combat.
A press release from Northampton County encouraged people to attend one of many events throughout the area during Memorial Weekend. Ceremonies and parades will seek to remind everyone of the individuals who gave their lives for our country.
- The Pen Argyl Area High School Memorial Day Assembly: 5/27 8 - 9:30 AM
Featuring student speakers to discuss the importance of Memorial Day and its history. Military personnel will be present to carry out traditions including a flag-folding ceremony and the playing of taps.
- American Legion Brown & Lynch Post No 9 ceremony: 5/25 9 AM
Taking place at the Veterans’ section of the Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery at 3051 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA.
- Williams Township Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: 5/26 6 PM
Will honor fallen heroes, living veterans, and service persons on active duty, at the Williams Township Municipal Building at 655 Cider Press Road,
- American Legion Post #9 Honor Guard prayer: 5/27 9 AM
Taking place at the Historic Easton Cemetery at the Grand Army of the Republic plot near the flagpole and cannon area.
- Bangor Borough Ceremony: 5/27 10 - 11 AM
Taking place at St. John’s Cemetery.
- Easton Memorial Day Parade: 5/27 10:30 AM
Stretching from Sixth and Northampton Streets through Centre Square and to the Northampton Street Free Bridge, with ceremonies continuing on the bridge.
- SteelStacks Memorial Day Commemoration: 5/27 3 PM
With words from County Executive Lamont G. McClure and a hometown heroes memorial on the campus through July 14.
- Historic Fairview Cemetery observances: 5/27 3 PM
With a formal rededication of the restored veteran burial areas and a small reception to follow.