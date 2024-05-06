New Legislation Could "Add Flexibility" to Brewery Hours | WDIY Local News

Craft breweries and distilleries in Pennsylvania that provide on-premises consumption could remain open past midnight on New Year's Eve and one other designated day a year, under legislation which passed the House of Representatives, according to a press release from prime sponsor state Rep. Robert Freeman.

Under Pennsylvania law, Breweries are only allowed to provide sales until midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sundays.

According to Freeman, Pennsylvania has become a fertile ground for the burgeoning craft beer movement. The commonwealth boasts an array of craft breweries (over 500 in total producing more than three million barrels per year) each contributing its precise taste to the state’s brewing narrative.

Freeman, a Democrat from Northampton County states, “The Weyerbacher Brewing Co. and Two Rivers Brewing Co., both located in my hometown of Easton, have been trailblazers in introducing unique and experimental beers to the Pennsylvania craft beer scene for some time.”

To help the craft beer movement continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace, Freeman introduced H.B. 2150 to allow breweries that provide on-premises consumption to remain open until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The businesses also would be allowed to apply for a one-time use permit to remain open until 2 a.m. on one other day of their choosing during the year.

The bill was amended to include distilleries.

House Bill 2150 heads to the state Senate for consideration.

