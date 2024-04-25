National Holiday Encourages Safe Medication Disposal | WDIY Local News

Statewide health offices, the Pennsylvania State Police, and local officials came together at the Lehigh County Government Center Wednesday to encourage residents to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The initiative on Saturday, April 27 has sought to fight prescription drug misuse since its creation in 2010 by providing convenient and safe ways for medication to be disposed of. During both a Fall and Spring event every year, residents can anonymously drop off pills or patches that are potentially dangerous to keep in the home and that are expired or unused.

The event has gained notable participation over the past decade, says Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

“During the most recent National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day last Fall, the DEA collected more than 30,000 pounds of unused medications across 262 collection sites in Pennsylvania alone. When you consider that one pill weighs less than a dollar, it really puts the magnitude of 30,000 pounds into perspective.”

During the October Take-Back, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 300 tons of medications at more than 4,500 sites nationwide. Since the creation of the Take-Back days, they’ve collected almost 9,000 tons of medications, according to their website.

Some partnerships like the one between Wegmans Food Stores and local law enforcement agencies in seven states will help encourage participation. In the Lehigh Valley, collection sites will be available at the Bethlehem, Allentown, and Nazareth Wegmans stores between 10 AM and 2 PM on Saturday.

Collection sites all around the country can be located at dea.gov/takebackday.