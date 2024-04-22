Renowned Motivational Speaker Set to Visit Good Shepherd | WDIY Local News

© 2024
WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation will welcome Chris Norton, a nationally known motivational speaker, documentary star and best-selling author, to its South Allentown campus on May 29 for an evening of inspiration that is open to the public.

At age 18 Chris suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury playing college football. Doctors gave him a 3% chance to ever move again. Chris defied the odds, walking the stage at graduation in a moment that went viral worldwide and then later walked his fiancée, Emily, seven yards down the aisle at their wedding.

Chris will share his message of inspiration and perseverance in this free community event.

According to Chris, “Life in a chair is only as limited as I believe it to be”.

Chris will provide a keynote speech, followed by a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with attendees afterward. While tickets are free, registration is required.

The event, titled “Boundless,” begins at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation’s South Allentown campus. Free, on-site parking is available and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served.

WFMZ-TV anchor and reporter Melanie Falcon will serve as special guest emcee for the evening.

To reserve tickets for this May 29 th event, visit goodshepherdrehab.org and search "boundless," or call 610.778.9208.
