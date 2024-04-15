Youth Climate Action Fund To Reach Allentown | WDIY Local News

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced Wednesday that Allentown will join Bloomberg Philanthropies’ new Youth Climate Action Fund. The Fund will provide technical assistance and funding for 100 mayors to encourage young people ages of 15 – 24 to design, produce, and govern urgent climate solutions in cities across the globe.

According to the press release, Allentown will join the Fund alongside other cities from around the world, which together spans 38 countries across six continents, representing over 62 million residents.

As part of this program, Allentown will receive $50,000 to distribute as microgrants to fund a groundswell of youth-led climate initiatives. From mobilizing tree-planting or public education campaigns to launching recycling or waste reduction initiatives, efforts stemming from the new Youth Climate Action Fund will advance critical community goals such as meeting decarbonization commitments or reducing consumption-based emissions.

Cities that commit the initial $50,000 within six months will receive an additional $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects over the course of one year.

As part of the Youth Climate Action Fund, Mayor Tuerk has launched an open call for new and ambitious climate efforts led by young people.

Youth-led and youth serving organizations, are encouraged to visit allentownpa.gov to complete an interest form to learn more and submit ideas for the opportunity to receive funding.

The City of Allentown anticipates awarding 15 to 25 microgrants ranging from $1,000 - $5,000 based on the scope of the project.

Projects must be completed by the end of 2024.

