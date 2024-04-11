Bethlehem State of the City Highlights Success and Growth | WDIY Local News

The 2024 State of the City Address was a grand event, complete with an introduction by the Liberty High School Grenadier Band and Bagpipe Corps, a lineup of speakers, and a full room of guests including area businesses, City Council members, and both Allentown’s and Easton’s mayors.

The goal of the event was to emphasize Mayor Reynold’s biggest belief:

“Bethlehem in every way, compared to 5, 10, 15, 20 years ago, is in a better place.”

During his first two years, Reynolds has overseen improvements in countless areas, including city finances, with a statewide low 1% earned income tax, a drop from $170 million of city debt to its current spot at $100 million on its way to less than $60 million by 2028. City revenue will also be higher than city debt starting in 2025.

Health efforts have also benefited during Reynolds’ term, with more than $4.5 million being invested in public safety efforts and equipment – a record high amount – more than 4,500 free naloxone pick-up boxes now placed throughout the city, and work to replace residential water meters and lead service lines.

There’s also the community initiatives, like Southside Tomorrow, which is working to create recreational space, youth programs, and a clean Southside, among so much more. On the other side of the river, Northside Alive has brought substantial growth with the future Bethlehem Food Co-op, almost $1 million in planned streetscape improvements, and plans for a full conversion of Friendship Park with around $750,000 from the National Park Service.

Investments in affordable housing have led the city toward a large goal, which Sara Satullo, Deputy Director of Community Development explained:

“Kids who grow up in our city, who go to college or trade school and get a good job, should be able to come back here and find a place to live. They should be able to start a family and send their kids to the same schools they attended.”

Schools, Bethlehem Superintendent Dr. Jack Silva emphasized, that translate the inclusive vibe of the community into their hallways and classrooms.

Mayor Reynolds made it clear that not every story or project in Bethlehem can be told. However, he highlighted the people of Bethlehem’s wish to make the city better by setting a goal and making a plan. He promised to double down on that method and continue celebrating the successes:

“Because in Bethlehem, we love it when a good plan comes together.”