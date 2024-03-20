On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-03-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on UK synth musician Mark Jenkins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Modular Sessions 19: Live in the USA, Disc 2 on AMP Records. You will also hear new music by Jeff Greinke on Projekt Records and by OdNu and Ümlaut on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 14 - show #1402) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.