Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for March, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST
Mathias Grassow performs live.
Dieter Niemand
/
© Mark Jenkins 2021
Mark Jenkins live in concert playing Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells" for Moog Synthesizer.

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for March is Mark Jenkins.

Mark Jenkins has been described by Eurock Magazine as "the master synth musician in the UK." Influenced by Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre, Jan Hammer, Mike Oldfield, Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and many others, many of his albums include themes of space travel, cosmology, science fiction, ecology and exploration. He has performed throughout Europe and in the USA, Brazil, China, and Russia.

This month, each week's Featured CD at Midnight will be selected from Mark's Modular Sessions series.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
