On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-03-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on UK synth musician Mark Jenkins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be 'Modular Sessions 11: The Spirit of Heldon' by Jenkins on AMP Records. You will also hear new music by Lawson and Merrill on Neuma Records and by Parallel Worlds on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (February 29 - show #1400) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.