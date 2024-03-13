On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-03-14

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on UK synth musician Mark Jenkins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Modular Sessions 12: Live in the USA, Disc 1 by Jenkins on AMP Records. You will also hear new music by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music and by Andrew Heath and Mi Cosa de Resistance on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 7 - show #1401) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.