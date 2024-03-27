© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-03-28

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published March 27, 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on UK synth musician Mark Jenkins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Modular Sessions 20: Superhero Landing by Jenkins on AMP Records. You will also hear new music by Dave Bessell on DiN Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (March 21 - show #1403) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMark JenkinFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
