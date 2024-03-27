On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-03-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on UK synth musician Mark Jenkins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Modular Sessions 20: Superhero Landing by Jenkins on AMP Records. You will also hear new music by Dave Bessell on DiN Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (March 21 - show #1403) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.