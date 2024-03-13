Lehigh Valley Theatre Icon Bill Mutimer Dies | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley theatre community lost a beloved friend on March 6 with the passing of Bill Mutimer, who served as Chair for the Northampton Community College Theatre Department for more than fourteen years.

Mutimer also launched NCC’s first full summer theatre season in 2017. Since its inception, it’s become a highlight for many.

He was a regular director and actor in productions at the Pennsylvania Playhouse and Cedar Crest College.

NCC, Cedar Crest, and the PA Playhouse all published statements honoring Mutimer’s work and dedication, which Northampton Community College said “transformed students into stars and stages into realms of magic.”

The Pennsylvania Playhouse highlighted Mutimer’s commitment to connecting all members of a production and creating a community.

Countless people shared their love for Mutimer in the comments under Cedar Crest’s and the PA Playhouse’s social media posts honoring his life. The community he helped to create is evident through kind words, fond memories, and old pictures of the beloved showman.

As the Lehigh Valley theatre community comes together to remember the life and work of what NCC calls a “towering figure,” they recognize him as a member of their family as he recognized them.

Northampton Community College will share details on funeral services as they’re made available.