Area Colleges Receive Hunger-Free Grant | WDIY Local News

Since 2022, First Lady Lori Shapiro endorsed the PA Hunger Free Campus Initiative, focused on addressing hunger as well as other basic needs for college and university students.

Josh Shapiro successfully advocated for the budget of $1 million to support post secondary institutions efforts on addressing the needs of students. Some of the institutions that were given the grant were Bucks County Community College, Cedar Crest College, Delaware Valley University, Reading Area Community College, and Kutztown University.

Kutztown University is very grateful for the grant money, with Leah Cassellia, the Senior Director of Student Involvement, making plans on how to use the money.

"The grant money is spent in different categories; food for the Bear Essentials food pantry, part of it will go to education, and educational programs, but we also hope that we will obtain funding for some personal care products as well."

"This grant money can be used for personal care products like period products, hair care, skin care, soap, razors, deodorant, things that students need that some don't have the money for."

With there being a new grant, questions and concerns do arise.

"My biggest concern is when we don't have the money anymore. So this is funding a lot of things. It would not be possible without this money. The funding comes from the state of Pennsylvania. So helping our students become more educated voters and making sure they get to the polls is important."

Applications are being accepted at a quarterly basis.

More information can be found on the Department of Education PA website.

