Easton Campaign Received Double the Expected Support | WDIY Local News

At the beginning of January, Easton’s Mercantile Home put out a call to the community to help with their campaign titled Love, Easton. The campaign sought to cover the city in 28,127 hearts – one for each resident – and show love for the city of Easton.

Community members happily joined in, and Mercantile’s Ron Morris and Ken Jones Jr. were shocked to see buildings and landmarks covered in more than double the number of hearts they set out to create.

A press release thanks the community for their heartwarming participation. The response of residents, businesses, students, and more is being called “extraordinary.”

It only took five weeks for people from all walks of life to flood the city with more than 63,000 hearts of unique shapes and sizes, made from countless materials like paper, clay, fabric, rocks, and more.

The initiative could be seen between the Free Bridge in the east to 15th Street in the west, and from the top of College Hill in the north to the peak of St. Johns on the Southside.

Kim Kmetz, Easton Main Street Manager, highlighted the visible camaraderie that played a large role in the project. Love, Easton’s goal was to foster that camaraderie and connection while celebrating Easton’s people and their devotion that make the city such a special place.

More than 25 volunteers contributed over 300 hours of work for the art project. Heart-cutting parties and submissions from as close as Lafayette College and as far as Anchorage, Alaska helped make the grand total possible.

As the campaign wrapped up Saturday, March 9, the team behind Love, Easton recognized the impact the project has had, including the joy, unity, and sense of pride its provided.