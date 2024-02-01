St. Luke's Opens Women's Imaging Center | WDIY Local News

St. Luke’s University Health Network cut the ribbon on a new health center last week.

A press release announced the opening of the network’s Easton Women’s Imaging Center. A ribbon cutting welcomed an audience of staff and physicians at the network on January 25th. The first patients were welcomed into the new center this week.

Linda Grass, President of St. Luke’s Easton Campus, said that the imaging center has been one of the most widely-requested services by residents. A three-year strategic plan sought to expand services that the community both wanted and needed. The new Women’s Imaging Center is one of the final projects included in that plan.

The new center is on the second floor of the hospital on St. Luke’s Easton Campus. The facility includes state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experienced professionals.

Residents of the Lehigh Valley will now be able to receive annual mammogram screenings for breast cancer, as well as dexa scans for osteoporosis. The new capabilities of the Women’s Imaging Center meet the network’s goal of providing “comprehensive and advanced healthcare for women.”

Previously, many patients had to travel to the St. Luke’s Regional Breast Center in Center Valley. Staff are thrilled to be able to bring these services closer to home for many more patients.

Representatives said the new center is “beautiful” and highlights their “ongoing efforts to meet the healthcare needs of the community.” They hope to reinforce their position as a “leading provider of women’s health services.”