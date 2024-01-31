Gov. Shapiro Pushing for Higher Education for All | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania currently ranks 48th in affordability and 49th for state investment in higher education.

That’s what Governor Josh Shapiro said he intends to change in a press release announcing his plan to lessen higher education costs and give students a greater opportunity to succeed.

Late last week, Governor Shapiro released a proposal for a new higher education system that would be more affordable for more Pennsylvanians, and seeks to increase competitiveness and workforce development.

The plan includes increased funding for state universities and 15 community colleges in hopes of improving coordination between schools and uniting them with the common goal of providing the best possible education.

Under the new system, students making the median state income – around $32,000 – would pay no more than $1,000 in tuition and fees per semester at state universities and community colleges. The plan will also include an increase in PHEAA grants for all students.

Shapiro also seeks to establish a funding formula that rewards schools for achieving certain outcomes, like increased enrollment, number of first-generation students, and graduation rate.

Governor Shapiro’s blueprint has received praise from several school leaders and state legislators. State Representatives Peter Schweyer and Josh Siegel of Lehigh County issued statements celebrating the plan as an improved commitment to faculty and staff, students, and families. Schweyer emphasized the idea that “what’s good for them is good for our commonwealth in the long run.”