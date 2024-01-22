19th Annual Student Poetry Project Now Accepting Applications | WDIY Local News

Submissions are now being accepted for the 19th annual award-winning Lehigh Valley Press Student Poetry Project.

In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, poems will be selected in each of the three categories: elementary school, middle school, and high school. The first place winner in each category will be invited to read their poems on an episode of WDIY's Lehigh Valley Arts Salon airing April 22, 2024. The first, second, and third place selections in each category will have their poetry published in the April 24 and April 26 Focus section in the eight Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and websites.

The winning student in each of the three categories will need to have their parent or guardian's permission to appear on WDIY and have their photo displayed on the WDIY website along with being published in the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section.

The entry guidelines:

1. The Student Poetry Project is open to Lehigh Valley elementary school, middle school, and high school public, parochial, private, charter, cyber and home-school students in the circulation areas of the Lehigh Valley Press newspapers: Salisbury Press, East Penn Press, Parkland Press, Northwestern Press, Whitehall-Coplay Press, Catasauqua Press, Northampton Press, and Bethlehem Press.

2. Poems are to be submitted in PDF form and should not exceed one page in length using a font no smaller than 10 point. No illustrations will be accepted.

3. On the same page as the poem, include student name, age, grade, school, district, telephone number, and email of parent or guardian for contact information only. The phone number and email will not be published or shared.

4. Each student may submit up to three poems, which must be their original composition. Each poem should be a separate entry. Individual poems should be at least 10 lines in length. However, students may submit up to three shorter poems on a single theme with a title, on a single page. Single poems shorter than 10 lines will not be accepted.

5. E-mail poems and/or questions to George VanDoren, Student Poetry Project coordinator: georgevan@me.com.

6. Hand-written or printed versions of poems may be mailed to or dropped off to: Student Poetry Project, care of Lehigh Valley Press, 1633 N. 26th St., Allentown, Pa. 18104. Teachers may submit multiple class poems in a single envelope as long as they are on separate pages and contain the required student information.

7. Entries must be received (by U.S. mail or e-mail) by 5 p.m. on March 15, 2024.

8. Permission of a parent or guardian is required for a student to appear on WDIY and for a student’s photo to be taken and published in the Focus section in the Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and websites.

9. Copies of poems will not be returned.

10. For ideas on teaching poetry, a "Poem of the Week," and other information about poetry, visit the Student Poetry Project Facebook page.

