Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Winners of the 18th Annual Student Poetry Project | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
Lila Dobrowolski (far left), Paul Willstein (second from left), Aubrey Rodriguez (center), George VanDoren (second from right), and Noah Langkamer-Smith (far right).

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, the top winners in the 18th Annual Student Poetry Project join hosts Paul Willistein, Lehigh Valley Press Focus editor and George VanDoren, the chairperson of the Student Poetry Project to read their poems on-air and discuss their inspirations for writing.

The first-place winners of the poetry project are:

  • "Harriet Tubman's Heart," Aubrey Rodriguez (Freemansburg Elementary School, 4th grade)
  • "Magnificat!," Noah Langkamer-Smith (Trexler Middle School, 8th grade)
  • "My Ego Trip," Lila Dobrowolski (Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, 9th grade)

The trio's poems will be published in the April 26-27 Focus section of the Lehigh Valley Press newspapers, and on the LVP website starting April 28.
Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/24/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
