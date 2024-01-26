LVIA Records Multiple Broken Records | WDIY Local News

Significant infrastructure investments and additional air service options were only part of the success story for Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in 2023.

ABE reported its highest passenger traffic since 2004, and a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking air cargo activity.

Over 930,000 passengers traveled through ABE in 2023 – a two percent increase from 2022

2023 produced plenty of other accomplishments as well:

The Opening of the new TSA Checkpoint and Terminal Connector Launch of nonstop service to Denver, Colorado and Melbourne, Florida.

Hosting the 43rd Annual Aviation Conference of Pennsylvania,

Expanded community outreach…like the first Annual Lehigh Valley Plane Pull, unveiling a painted mural in the pedestrian tunnel and packing food boxes for Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Air cargo processed through ABE in 2023 also saw a significant increase; 15.8% from 2022. Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority stated:

“The Airport Authority has seen approximately an 800% jump since 2014. With the Airport located within the Critical Urban Freight Corridor, we anticipate the numbers will continue to trend upward.”

