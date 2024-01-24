Federal Funding Will Help LVIA Increase Cargo Capacity | WDIY Local News

More than $40 million is being given to Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), thanks to a push from U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Susan Wild.

The funding was announced in a press release from Senator Casey and Representative Wild, as well as U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who all highlighted the assistance this will provide for one of the region’s top transportation hubs.

In 2023, more than 275 million pounds of air cargo was processed through ABE. This federal funding will improve the airport’s day-to-day operations and make its movement of cargo and freight easier.

The award comes from the Nationally Significant Multimodel Freight and Highways Projects program, also known as INFRA. This program was created and is supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senator Casey called ABE an “economic engine that is critical to the success of the region.” He explained that this federal investment will create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the airport’s status across Pennsylvania.

Representative Wild expressed her excitement at providing ABE with the ability to process “record-breaking amounts of cargo.” The Lehigh Valley is in a prime location to be a hub, she said, and investments like these will help the local economy flourish.

ABE’s Executive Director Tom Stoudt expressed the airport’s need for additional air cargo capacity. In the past ten years, the airport has seen an 800% increase in cargo, and he anticipates those numbers continuing an upward trend.

Lehigh Valley International Airport has now received more than $95 million dollars in federal funding since the beginning of 2021.