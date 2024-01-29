Musical Mental Health Awareness Coming to the Ice House | WDIY Local News

The Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem will be filled with music for a good cause in early February.

The hosts of the local podcast Your Next Favorite Band are planning a show called Listen to the Dissonance, which will include songs and conversations about mental health.

Brave stories will be shared through powerful music, written and performed by local musicians. Each artist will discuss their journey and experience with mental health, how it made them who they are, and how it inspires them in their music and work.

Artists will include:



Mike Mains & The Branches – Led by Mike Mains, who “ponders events and experiences as well as their ensuing effects on his identity”

Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise – Combining Kuf Knotz’s blend of hip hop poetry, deep grooves, and sprinkles of Lo-Fi with Christine Elise’s classical training to create positive music with a strong message.

Seán Barna – A “viscerally outspoken” artist who ties in “fearless queer storytelling”

Carly Comando – An artist who grabs the audience both in her solo work and with her band Slingshot Dakota with a combination of classic training and love of music

Rachel Ana Dobken – A “raw and honest” performer with an emotionally captivating stage presence like that of Janis Joplin and Jeff Buckley

Listen to the Dissonance won’t be any ordinary concert – it will also provide a space for breaking stigmas and building community.

The event will take place February 4 at 2:00 PM, with doors opening at 1:30. Tickets are available ahead of time on Your Next Favorite Band’s website, or at the door before the event.