Northampton County Introduces Narcan Distribution Boxes | WDIY local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST
Fake Is Real
/
Northampton County

This new effort to combat fentanyl in Northampton County was announced at a press conference Wednesday that commemorated the County’s Fake is Real campaign.

These local distribution boxes will contain two free doses of Narcan nasal spray in each box and instructions on how to administer the spray in both English and Spanish.

This life-saving intervention can rapidly restore breathing and give people a second chance at life, according to a press release from Northampton County.

The Fake is Real campaign is funded from the proceeds that the County secured from litigation against opioid manufacturers. According to the release, funding from the settlement allows the County to strengthen its response to the ongoing epidemic, raise awareness to prevent addiction, and offer services to treat it. This campaign hopes to put a spotlight on the very real dangers of accidental overdose deaths related to fentanyl.

The distribution boxes will be available starting tomorrow, February 2.

For more information on Northampton County’s Fake is Real campaign, visit fakeisreal.org.
