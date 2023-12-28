Lehigh and Northampton Counties Receive State Grants | WDIY Local News

Representatives of both Lehigh and Northampton Counties announced that they received large grants to finish off the year.

A press release applauded more than $600,000 in grants for Northampton County, while Lehigh will receive $1.92 million. Both grants will be used for infrastructure improvements, and Northampton will also put some of its grant money toward the arts.

Most of the money in Lehigh County will be directed toward the Catasaqua Borough and Whitehall Township, focusing on projects like improved water treatment, wastewater plants, and stormwater management.

Some of the money – just over $30,000 – will be given to the Celtic Cultural Alliance as part of the COVID-19 ARPA PA Arts and Culture Recovery Program. Representative Jeanne McNeill expressed her joy at being able to help the organization continue operations and their work of sharing cultural experiences with the community.

State Representative Steve Samuelson also applauded the grants given to Northampton County, including around $248,800 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for Bethlehem arts organizations.

PA Arts and Culture grants will support the operation and costs of organizations like ArtsQuest, the Historic Bethlehem Partnership, Pennsylvania Youth Theatre, and more.

Northampton County will also focus on some improvements to water treatment and management with the help of a $393,700 Small water and Sewer Program grant. Central focus will be placed on rehabilitating the Applebutter Road Sanitary Sewer Lift in Bethlehem.

Both Representatives thanked the state for the grants, and highlighted that while the infrastructure grants may be more visible than those dedicated to the arts, both will have major positive impacts on the people of both counties.