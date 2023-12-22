© 2023
Lehigh County Authority Awarded $4 Million | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
Paul Muschick
/
The Morning Call 

The grants will partially fund sewer system rehabilitation and upgrade projects set to begin construction in 2024. The H2O PA and Small Water Systems grant programs provide funding to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and storm water projects. On Wednesday, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Richard Siger announced 335 million dollars in grant awards, including three LCA projects.

The City of Allentown Sewer Rehabilitation Program will receive 3 million dollars, Upper Western Lehigh Pump Station Project will receive 1 million dollars, and Heidelberg Heights Sewer Rehabilitation Program will receive 386,000 dollars.

According to LCA CEO Liesel Gross, “this grant funding will go a long way toward defraying the costs of these important infrastructure projects and will help reduce the rate impact of these projects to our customers. We are grateful for support from Governor Shapiro, Representatives Peter Schweyer, Mike Schlossberg, and Josh Siegel, along with Senator Nick Miller.”
