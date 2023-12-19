Senator Lisa Boscola Named to Impact 75 List | WDIY Local News

© 2023
WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus

Noting her centrist policy positions and introduction of legislation with bipartisan support, State Senator Lisa Boscola joins 74 other Pennsylvanians honored for helping the
Commonwealth become more equitable, sustainable and prosperous according to a press
release.

Boscola states, “It is an honor to be named to a list of individuals from across Pennsylvania who are making such a difference on a daily basis for countless Pennsylvania residents. I have always felt that our citizens deserve leadership that focuses on common-sense, middle of the road policies that benefit all Pennsylvanians.”

The profile on City and State PA listed her sponsorship of bills with bipartisan support dealing with “women veterans’ health care and voting modernization and has championed referenda on expanding nondiscrimination protections and ensuring reproductive choice.”

City and State PA is a multimedia news organization that dedicates its coverage to Pennsylvania’s state and local government and as part of its coverage compiles “Power Lists” to bring attention to Pennsylvanians who are working to make a difference in the Commonwealth.

Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
