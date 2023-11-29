Sen. Boscola Frustrated with Lack of Lehigh Valley School Funding | WDIY Local News

During a recent session in the Pennsylvania Senate, Democrat Lisa Boscola of Northampton County came forward to voice her displeasure with House Bill 301, also known as the Omnibus School Code bill.

According to a statement by Boscola’s office, the bill is an amendment to the Public School Code of 1949. A main cause of concern with the code was its use of derogatory terms, which maintained stigma surrounding mental health and disabilities.

Senator Boscola’s concerns were not with the removal of the derogatory language, or with the addition to school safety, substitute teacher flexibility, and community college funding. Boscola’s displeasure was instead with the funding of the Lehigh Valley’s public schools.

“House Bill 301, this proposed Omnibus Education Code Bill, does nothing, nothing to help address the most significant issue facing my constituency in the Lehigh Valley, our inequitable, unfair, and unconstitutional education funding system.”

The Senator used the Bethlehem Area School District’s funding as an example of the issue, explaining that it receives $63 million less than what is required by the state’s basic funding formula.

Boscola expressed her frustration with her failed attempts at creating action.

“I have introduced numerous bills, held numerous hearings, and have spoken on this floor about the unfairness of our current funding system…and nothing happens. Even now, a court decision declaring our funding system unconstitutional cannot compel this body to act, and that's a shame."

The bill was approved in the PA Senate. Although she expressed her displeasure with the funding system, Senator Boscola supported the bill’s passage.