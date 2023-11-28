Community Support Needed for Local Gift Drive | WDIY Local News

The Kindness Project, a nonprofit in Emmaus that works to support foster care families in the Lehigh Valley, is asking for help from the community to make the holidays bright for kids and teenagers in need.

According to a press release, the organization is in urgent need of community assistance to fulfill holiday gift wishes of around eighty children by December 3.

Continuing their annual holiday drive for gifts for children in foster care, The Kindness Project has already granted the wishes of countless children. Still, they need the Lehigh Valley’s support this winter.

Janae Holtzhafer, the founder of The Kindness Project, shared that 2023 has seen extreme numbers of new foster care placements. The nonprofit is proud to be able to bring comfort, dignity, and hope to over 1,600 local youth experiencing the struggles of the foster care system.

The group expressed their confidence that donors would be able to help fulfill the more than 500 gifts on their wishlist to help every child’s wish come true.

Individuals who wish to help The Kindness Project meet their goal can find the wishlist at mykindnessproject.org.