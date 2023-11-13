A "Christmas Wonderland" Coming to Easton | WDIY Local News

A fun seasonal event is returning to Easton’s Centre Square for an entire month.

A press release shared plans for the enchanted Easton Winter Village, running on weekends between November 18 and December 17.

With 40 merchant huts, live entertainment, ice skating, and food and drinks, the Easton Winter Village promises delight and excitement for those looking to do some holiday shopping.

The kick-off night of the fourth annual event includes an opening ceremony on Friday, November 18. The holiday season will be inaugurated during a special address by Mayor Sal J. Panto Jr.

The Easton Winter Village is a free holiday wonderland presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Greater Easton Development Partnership. Twinkling lights, festive decor, and outdoor shopping from local artisans, crafters, and merchants will provide a joyful atmosphere to begin the holidays. Live musical performances and family-friendly activities make the village a perfect place for the whole family.

The center of the village will be marked with Easton’s beloved Peace Candle, which serves as an iconic symbol of Easton’s holiday spirit and the desire for harmony and kindness.

Easton’s Winter Village will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 18 - December 17.