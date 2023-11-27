Luminaria Night to Light Lehigh Valley for Those In Their Darkest Hour | WDIY Local News

New Bethany, a local nonprofit offering support to community members struggling with poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness, is planning its 26th annual Luminaria Night.

A press release announced the plans for this year’s event, which not only serves as a sign of hope and promotion of the cause, but also as a fundraiser for New Bethany’s efforts.

New Bethany’s Executive Director Marc Rittle highlighted that the luminaria goes beyond the “warm and radiant glow of lights.” The event is a way of “remembering those in need…a collective observance of hope, community, and the unwavering spirit of giving.”

Last year, the luminaria event raised more than $116,000 through kit purchases and extra donations. A total of 70,000 candles were displayed throughout the Lehigh Valley as part of the event. This year, New Bethany is pushing to grow the participation even further.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to make Luminaria Night a community effort, with block captains who act as neighborhood coordinators. Those interested in becoming a block captain can register here. Existing block captains can also be found on that site.

Individuals interested in participating can buy Luminaria kits in person until December 9 at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, New Bethany’s Southside Bethlehem office, or Bethlehem’s Moravian Book Shop.

One Luminaria kit is a $10 donation and holds ten bags, candles, and sand.

The annual Luminaria Night will take place on Saturday, December 9, with a rain date of December 16.

New Bethany hopes to see a continued record-high showing of unity and care for underserved members of the community. The event will light up the Lehigh Valley for neighbors who are in their darkest hour this holiday season.