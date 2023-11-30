Snoop Hogg: A Cute Rescue Looking for a Home in the Lehigh Valley | WDIY Local News

The Sanctuary at Haafsville, a non-profit animal rescue located in Breinigsville, recently welcomed a pig after it was found wandering the streets of Philadelphia.

A press release shared that the pig, who’s been named Snoop Hogg, was originally taken to the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia. Because all the pig rescues in the area were at full capacity, Snoop Hogg was transferred safely to Breinigsville.

Now, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced a donation to the sanctuary to cover the new resident’s medical expenses.

Snoop Hogg was found with some medical issues that led rescuers to believe he was used as bait in dog fighting rings. The six-month-old pig is now being treated for mange and eye issues. The IronPigs have expressed their joy at being able to contribute to the great care he’ll receive at The Sanctuary in Haafsville.

The rescue is looking for additional help. Snoop Hogg, although currently in great care, is looking for his forever home. For any individuals interested in potentially adopting, adoption applications can be submitted via email to dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org, or by filling out the formon the sanctuary website.