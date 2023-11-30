Plans For Allentown's Christmas Tree Lighting | WDIY Local News

Allentown will soon have its own Christmas tree to light the city after its Downtown Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 2.

A press release shared exciting plans for the event, with festivities including performances by groups from the Allentown School District, horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, and appearances by Allentown Symphony Nutcrackers, meLVin, and Santa.

The free event will include a countdown to the lighting by the winner of a fifth grade essay competition hosted by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and PPL.

Speeches and performances will begin at 4 PM, with Santa making his appearance on a fire truck at 4:45. The tree lighting will take place at 5:00. Pictures with Santa will be available between 6:15 and the end of the program at 7 PM.

The entire weekend will be filled with holiday events, including the Lights in the Parkway Party Bus, Christmas Trivia at the Market, Lunch with Santa at the Market, the Holiday Shopping Cookie Trail, and the Winter Wonderland Tour at the Allentown Art Museum.

More information on all holiday events can be found at downtownallentown.com/tree-lighting-2023/.

The city of Allentown hopes all will join them to light up the beginning of the holiday season.