Continuing to Improve PA's Assisted Care Facilities | WDIY Local News

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Human Services have been working to protect and preserve the health of residents in assisted living facilities.

At a presentation this week, the groups shared updates on the ongoing work that they say is “rewarding but challenging.”

One major focus has been increasing support services for facilities’ residents and workers; one need that Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said has become more evident in recent years.

Meredith Mills, President and CEO of Country Meadows of West Shore, shared the importance of facility workers.

“Additionally, we truly credit our success…to our committed and capable coworkers... We believe that by caring for our coworkers and providing them with the best training, resources, support, and latitude for innovation, we’re ensuring that our residents receive the most quality care.”

Dr. Bogen highlighted the unique obstacles that covid and the flu have presented, and explained that the only way to provide better working and living environments is through a collaborative effort.

“While this office continues to support facilities and staff to meet the challenges of today, they’re also working to overcome the challenges of tomorrow. They’re spearheading collaborations with Human Services and Aging to identify and disseminate best practices in industry and develop innovative ways to support long term care across the state.”

Earlier this year, the Department of Health created the Long-Term Care Transformation Office to provide guidance and assistance to long-term care communities. They seek to understand industry challenges and implement positive change.