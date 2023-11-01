PA Bacon Fest is Returning to Easton | WDIY Local News

That’s right, PA Bacon Fest is returning to Downtown Easton with enough food and fun for the whole family.

A press release announced the return of the annual festival, which will take place on November 4 and 5 between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Bacon Fest has been named one of the country’s “5 Can’t Miss Bacon Festivals” and earned a spot on the list of top 300 festivals in the world. Now, as the festival prepares for its twelfth year, residents of the Lehigh Valley should be preparing for a two-day experience centered around the headlining ingredient.

Over 140 vendors will be ready to serve endless varieties of bacon-infused and inspired dishes, from snacks to entrees to desserts. With both familiar classics and international interpretations, as well as several vendors offering vegan and gluten-free options, the festival will have something for everyone to taste.

But PA Bacon Fest is more than just tasting. A packed schedule of events includes pig and wiener dog races, contests for bacon costumes, hog-calling, and bacon-eating, a cooking showdown, live music, and more.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Greater Easton Development Partnership. Volunteers will be asking for a $5 donation to support free events throughout Easton during the year that make the city enjoyable for everyone. The donation is not required for entry, but those who donate will be entered to win prize baskets with fun items like IronPigs tickets and gifts from local Easton businesses.

The event is sure to be fun for all ages. Even better, the festival will support local businesses and artists and will provide a chance to celebrate community, history, and a shared love of something as simple as a love for food.