What to Expect for November 7th Municipal Elections | WDIY Local News

Northampton County is putting out tips for voting in the November 7th Municipal Election.

According to a press release, full staffs will be ready to welcome voters from all 156 of the county’s precincts to cast their ballots at in-person polling places.

The announcement seeks to assure people of the voting machines’ condition, sharing that the machines are tested in depth prior to every election. The voting machines that can be found at this election’s polling stations were upgraded in March to meet the highest security standards.

Voting in-person isn’t the only way to make your voice heard. Anyone who’s registered to vote can also request and cast a mail-in or absentee ballot. Ballots must be received by the county by 8 PM on Tuesday, November 7.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the Northampton County Courthouse, the County Human Services Building, the County 9-1-1 Center, or Bethlehem City Hall by 8 PM on election day. The ballot must be dropped off by the individual whose vote it represents.

Instructions on the envelope must be followed carefully to ensure that your mail-in ballot is filled out correctly and accepted.

Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot but now wish to instead vote in person must bring the ballot and envelope with them to the polls. This ballot will be removed and the voter will be asked to complete and form confirming that they surrendered the extra ballot.

Polls will be open on November 7 between 7 AM and 8 PM. Voters will check in at a registration table in order to confirm that they’re at the correct polling location. First time voters and those who are voting for the first time in a new precinct may be required to show ID.