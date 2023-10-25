Sen. Casey Introduces First Federal Bullying Law | WDIY Local News

Democratic Senator Bob Casey brought forward the Safe Schools Improvement Act on Tuesday, leading a group of thirty-six other Senators who co-sponsored the bill.

A press release from Senator Casey’s office explained that the bill would “safeguard” against bullying and harassment in K-12 schools. Similar legislation is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Linda T. Sanchez of California.

The bill would establish requirements for all school districts to follow codes of conduct prohibiting bullying or harassment based on race, color, national origin, disability, religion, and sex, which includes sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

Schools receiving federal funding would be required to specifically act against bullying and harassment by providing annual notice to parents, students, and staff about prohibited behavior, and by having systems in place to prevent, react to, and punish said behavior.

Statistics show that 22% of teenage students have experienced bullying in school. Female students and multiracial students experienced higher rates, and more than 83% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced harassment or assault. Furthermore, about a third of students were targeted because of disability or religion.

The bill is supported by more than fifty organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, American Federation of Teachers, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Senator Casey emphasized that “every child deserves to go to school and learn without fear or intimidation.” He promised that the Safe Schools Improvement Act would ensure efforts from schools nationwide to “take proactive steps to combat bullying and keep kids safe.”