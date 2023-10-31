Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2023

Shows #1379 to #1382; 7-October-2023 to 28-October-2023.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Oöphoi.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Aetherium Nebula - Glacialis Mundi - Winter-Light

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Philadelphia 2023 - Iapetus Musc

Bridge to Imla - Imaginary Rooms - none

Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music

Dino Pacifici - Kinetic N-R-Gee - Scorpio Rising Music

Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky

Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt

Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none

Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music

Liquid Science Division - Liquid Science Division - none

Oöphoi - Athlit - Hypnos

Oöphoi - Bardo - Electroshock

Oöphoi and Paul Vnuk, Jr. - Distance to Zero - Hypnos

Oöphoi and Seren Ffordd - The Martian Chronicles - Hypnos

Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music

Polypores - Multizonal Mindscrmble - DiN

Robert Schroeder - Into the Light - Spheric Music

Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music

Volker Lankow - Invisible Boundaries - Iapetus Music

Volker Lankow - My Tired Sounds - Iapetus Music

