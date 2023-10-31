© 2023
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

Shows #1379 to #1382; 7-October-2023 to 28-October-2023.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Oöphoi.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Aetherium Nebula - Glacialis Mundi - Winter-Light
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Live in Philadelphia 2023 - Iapetus Musc
Bridge to Imla - Imaginary Rooms - none
Chronotope Project - Chronology - Spotted Peccary Music
Dino Pacifici - Kinetic N-R-Gee - Scorpio Rising Music
Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky
Jeff Greinke - A Thousand Year Flood - Projekt
Jim Ottaway - Infinite Universes - none
Lambert - Bon Courage - Spheric Music
Liquid Science Division - Liquid Science Division - none
Oöphoi - Athlit - Hypnos
Oöphoi - Bardo - Electroshock
Oöphoi and Paul Vnuk, Jr. - Distance to Zero - Hypnos
Oöphoi and Seren Ffordd - The Martian Chronicles - Hypnos
Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music
Polypores - Multizonal Mindscrmble - DiN
Robert Schroeder - Into the Light - Spheric Music
Rudy Adrian - A Walk in the Shadow Garden - Spotted Peccary Music
Volker Lankow - Invisible Boundaries - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - My Tired Sounds - Iapetus Music

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
