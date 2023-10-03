On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-10-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Oöphoi begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Athlit on Hypno Records.

You will also hear new releases by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music. The latest show's playlist (September 28 - show #1378) is available for your inspection. Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way. Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.