Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for September, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for September is Sverre Knut Johansen.

From Mo i Rana, Norway, Sverre Knut Johansen's music has always had strong melodic elements that have become his trademark. Symphonic electronic music dominated his first releases but his more recent releases vary widely in style, as Sverre makes music that is both lyrical and rhythmic and often with elements of classical and electronic ambient music genres. Sverre is inspired by not only by Norwegian artists, but also by Steve Roach.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
