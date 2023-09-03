Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for September, 2023

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for September is Sverre Knut Johansen.

From Mo i Rana, Norway, Sverre Knut Johansen's music has always had strong melodic elements that have become his trademark. Symphonic electronic music dominated his first releases but his more recent releases vary widely in style, as Sverre makes music that is both lyrical and rhythmic and often with elements of classical and electronic ambient music genres. Sverre is inspired by not only by Norwegian artists, but also by Steve Roach.