On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-10-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will continue the month-long Special Focus on Oöphoi. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Martian Chronicles by Oöphoi and Seren Ffordd on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new releases by Aetherium Nebula on Winter-Light Records and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (October 12 - show #1380) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.