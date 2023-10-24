On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-10-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox will conclude the month-long on Oöphoi. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Distance to Zero by Oöphoi and Paul Vnuk, Jr. on Hypnos Recordings. You will also hear new releases by Polypores on DiN Records and by Dino Pacifici.

The latest show's playlist (October 19 - show #1381) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.