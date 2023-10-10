© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-10-12

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Oöphoi begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Bardo on Electroshock.

You will also hear new releases by Chronotope Project on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.
The latest show's playlist (October 5 - show #1379) is available for your inspection.
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.  
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

                                    

                                
                                
                            

                        


                        



Tags
    

                WDIY Headlines
            Galactic TravelsOöphoiFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicambientChronotope ProjectElectroshockSpotted Peccary MusicVolker LankowIapetus MusicKosmische MusikCosmic MusicBerlin School





                        
                            

                                
    


                            

                        

                        
                            

                                
    

        
            

                
                
                
            

        

        

            
                

                    Bill Fox
                

            

            

                
                    Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
                
            


            

                
                    
                        See stories by Bill Fox
                    
                
            

        

    


                                
                            

                        
                    

                    

                


                
                    
                
            

        


        
    

    
        

    

        
            

                
    
        

            

    
        
Related Content