Northampton County Flood Damages Pass $7.5 Million, Gov. Shapiro Surveys Local Impact | WDIY Local News

Northampton County says estimated damages from recent severe flash flooding have increased by several million dollars as damage assessments continue.

The county said Friday that preliminary accumulative damages from the July 16 storms now total $7,550,000, up from its previous estimate of between $5.5 million and $6 million last week.

According to a release, 12 municipalities have now reported municipal damages of Friday, with the latest addition being Pen Argyl Borough. The full list of municipalities is as follows:



Bangor Borough (infrastructure, roadways)



County of Northampton (bridges)



East Bangor Borough (roadways)



Forks Township (infrastructure, roadways)



Lower Mount Bethel Township (roadways)



Palmer Township (infrastructure, parks/recreation)



Pen Argyl Borough (roads)



Plainfield Township (infrastructure, roadways)



Stockertown Borough (park, recreational trail)



Tatamy Borough (municipal park)



Washington Township (infrastructure, roadways)



West Easton (roadways)

Seven municipalities have also enacted disaster declarations, with Forks Township joining Bangor Borough and the townships of Lower Mount Bethel, Upper Mount Bethel, Palmer, Plainfield, and Washington.

The release said Palmer Township has suffered the most estimated damage so far, totaling around $3.7 million. This is followed be around $1.6 million worth of damages in Forks Township, and over $1 million in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

The cost-to-date also includes around $400,000 in damages to county bridges, and Northampton County Emergency Management Services has received residential damage reports from over 210 households across 12 municipalities.

Officials said Joint Assessment teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in the area next week, working collaboratively with PEMA, NCEMS, and local officials to tally damages for both individual and public assistance.

However, the county said assistance from the federal government is not guaranteed.

Northampton County must document at least $1,389,502.44 in accumulative public assistance damages.to qualify for relief aid. Pennsylvania must document a minimum of at least $23,014,795 for any county or the state to receive a federal disaster declaration.

Officials continues to urge affected residents and business owners to report their damages to their municipalities, and complete the NCEMS damage questionnaire on the NCEMS website.

A crisis clean-up hotline will also remain open through Friday, Aug. 4 to connect affected individuals with information and possible assistance. The line is accessible by calling 844-965-1386, and is not affiliated with any local, county, state, or federal agency.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, PEMA Director Randy Padfield and other state officials joined Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure during a visit on Friday to survey the local impact.

Northampton County said the group toured damage on Little Creek Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township, as well as in Bangor.

(Original air-date: 7/28/23)