DEP Maintains Statewide Drought Watch, Lehigh County Still Seeing Low Groundwater Levels | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley, and the rest of Pennsylvania, is still under a drought watch, despite recent rainfall.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection made the decision on Thursday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

According to a release, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential usage.

DEP said precipitation over the last month has increased, and that stream flows are responding. However, the agency said longer-term precipitation deficits persist in some areas.

The release also said that groundwater levels are still low in some counties, including Lehigh County, though Northampton County was not included in this listing.

DEP provided a list of simple strategies to conserve water including:



Run water only when necessary.



Use the dishwasher and washing machines less often, and only with full loads.



Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models.



Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.



Water gardens in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant.



Water lawns only when necessary, apply no more than one inch of water per week, avoid watering on windy and hot days, and mow the lawn 2-3 inches higher.



Sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway instead of hosing it off.



Check for and repair household leaks.



Set up a rain barrel to repurpose rainwater.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a drought status of “none” for the Lehigh Valley.

Contributed photo / U.S. Drought Monitor Drought conditions across Pennsylvania as of July 27, 2023.

Following an abnormally dry May, which saw only around a quarter-inch of rainfall in the region, the U.S. Drought Monitor had shown all of Lehigh County and the majority of Northampton County as being in a “moderate drought.”

The Lehigh Valley has seen some significant rainfall in recent weeks. Over the July 15-16 weekend, several parts of Northampton County received over four inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain resulted in several flash flooding events, which Northampton County officials say has resulted in millions of dollars in estimated damages.

Parts of Lehigh County received around two inches of rainfall during that weekend, with Center Valley receiving the most at 3.64 inches of precipitation.

(Original air-date: 7/27/23)