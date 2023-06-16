Despite Recent Rains, DEP Declares Statewide Drought Watch | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley, along with the rest of Pennsylvania, is now under a drought watch.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch on Thursday, following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

DEP is encouraging residents and businesses to voluntailry conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use by 5-10%, or around three to six gallons daily.

DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin said while this week has brought some rain, it is not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall earlier in spring, which followed a winter with little snowfall.

As a result, we're seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits,” Negrin said.

“Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it'll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer."

DEP gave examples of simple ways to conserve water at home:



Run water only when necessary.



Use the dishwasher and washing machines less often, and only with full loads.



Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models.



Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.



Water gardens in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant.



Water lawns only when necessary, apply no more than one inch of water per week, avoid watering on windy and hot days, and mow the lawn 2-3 inches higher.



Sweep your sidewalk, deck or driveway instead of hosing it off.



Check for and repair household leaks.



Set up a rain barrel to repurpose rainwater.

Last month, the Lehigh Valley experienced its second-driest May in recorded history, with only around a quarter-inch of rain falling for the month, according to published reports.

Separately, the U.S. Drought Monitor has been showing most of Pennsylvania, including Lehigh County and the majority of Northampton County, as being in a “moderate drought” for the past week.

The northeastern portion of Northampton County is categorized as being “abnormally dry,” the stage before a moderate drought.

Contributed photo / U.S. Drought Monitor A map of current drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor

A drought watch was previously declared by the DEP in August 2022 for 36 counties, largely in the Eastern half of the state.

Lehigh County had the watch lift in October 2022, while Northampton remained under it until January 2023.

(Original air-date: 6/16/23)