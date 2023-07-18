Northampton County Conducting Damage Assessments After Severe Flooding | WDIY Local News

Northampton County says it is still monitoring damages caused by the severe flooding which occurred over the weekend.

In a release the county said as of Tuesday, ten municipalities are still reporting municipal damages and providing preliminary assessments.

These municipalities are:



Bangor Borough (infrastructure, roadways)



County of Northampton (bridges)



East Bangor Borough (roadways)



Forks Township (infrastructure, roadways)



Lower Mount Bethel Township (roadways)



Palmer Township



Plainfield Township (infrastructure, roadways)



Stockertown Borough (recreational trail/park)



Tatamy Borough (municipal park)



Washington Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Four municipalities – Bangor Borough and Lower Mount Bethel, Plainfield, and Washington townships – have enacted disaster declarations over the past several days due to sustained damages.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services has also received reports of residential damages from around 10 municipalities as of Tuesday.

The county is encouraging residents and business owners affected by the July 16 flood events to work with their municipal officials, who are working to capture the damages affecting residents and provide the information to NCEMS.

A questionnaire has been added to the Emergency Management Services website for residents and homeowners affected by the floods, available here.

Anyone who has experienced damages and is unable to contact their municipal officials should contact NCEMS at 610-746-3194 ext. 3228.

The county said this will ensure it can send detailed damage reports to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive the necessary funding.

A Crisis Clean-Up Hotline has also been established to connect impacted residents with information and assistance at 844-965-1386.

According to information released by the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, several parts of Northampton County received over four inches of rain across July 15-16.

This includes 4.63 inches in Nazareth, 4.23 inches in Forks Township and Martins Creek, 4.02 inches in Mount Bethel, and 4 inches in Easton.

In Lehigh County, Center Valley received the most rainfall with 3.64 inches of precipitation, while several other areas received around two inches.

(Original air-date: 7/18/23)