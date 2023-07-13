New Bus Service Offering "Airside to Airside" Connection Between LVIA, PHL | WDIY Local News

A new bus program connecting airports in the Lehigh Valley, New Jersey, and Philadelphia is offering passengers “airside to-airside” service.

It links Lehigh Valley International Airport with Philadelphia International Airport and is operated by the motor coach company Landline for American Airlines.

Through the service, which started this week, American Airlines customers can arrive at LVIA, check in and clear security as they would with a regular flight, then board a Landline bus at a secure gate.

In Philadelphia, passengers would then arrive at a terminal gate inside PHL’s secure area and proceed directly to their connecting flight without going through another security screening.

Travelers arriving in Philadelphia will board Landline buses airside, and arrive directly at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Checked baggage will be directly transferred between Landline’s vehicles and American Airlines’ network.

TSA officials said they have worked with bus and airline personnel to put the necessary security measures in place, and said the new program will provide passengers with a quicker and more convenient traveling experience.

“This program enables travelers to travel out of a large international airport conveniently by going through our security screening process from a smaller international airport,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport said in a prepared statement.

“We have put in numerous security requirements for the bus operators and all airline personnel to ensure robust security protocols are followed at all times.”

The new service also connects Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey to Philadelphia.

Landline started operating a curb-to-curb route between LVIA and Philadelphia in June of last year.

Landline co-founder and CEO David Sunde said that the airside service is, “a glimpse at the future of travel that Landline is creating.”

“Arriving airside via ground transportation and immediately boarding your flight reduces both time and stress associated with flight connection,” he added.

(Original air-date: 7/13/23)