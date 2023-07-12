Allegiant Air to Launch New Nonstop LVIA-Florida Route Nov. 17 | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley International Airport has announced its latest nonstop route, connecting the valley to the Florida coast.

The airport said Tuesday that the new route is being launched by Allegiant Air and will connect LVIA to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The new service begins Nov. 17, and Allegiant is currently offering one-way fares as low as $50 to celebrate the new route.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer said in a statement.

This will be the sixth nonstop route from Lehigh Valley International Airport to locations in Florida, all of which are serviced by Allegiant.

The other Florida destinations are Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, St. Pete-Clearwater, and Orlando Sanford.

Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said the airport was glad to add service to Florida’s “Space Coast,” noting Melbourne’s proximity to Kennedy Space Center as well as the area’s arts district, entertainment venues and beach access.

In June, Lehigh Valley International Airport celebrated the launch of another nonstop route to Denver, Colorado, also on Allegiant Air.

“When Allegiant chose ABE as their 18th crew base, we spoke about the potential for more flight options and connectivity,” Stoudt said.

“The addition of Melbourne and recently launching service to Denver demonstrates the strength of this partnership.”

The airport is also expecting a major infrastructure improvement in the near future, as its $35 million TSA Checkpoint and Terminal Connector project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The new project will include capacity for four TSA security checkpoint screening lanes, improved vertical circulation equipment like elevators and escalators, shorter walking distances, and enhanced air purification systems.

(Original air-date: 7/12/23)